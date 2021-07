In late May, a suspected wolf attack on an adult cow in eastern Plumas County was confirmed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after investigators identified the presence of three wolves at the carcass of the killed livestock. The recent encounter, and the three wolves seen on camera at the attack site together, brings into question whether a second wolf pack may now be in the Golden State, while also shedding light on the increased need for co-existing solutions for livestock and wolves.