City of Victoria Assistant Director of Development Services Rick Madrid has been appointed to the International Code Council’s Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee for a three-year term. In this role, he will contribute to the development of building codes that promote energy efficiency and energy conservation in the construction of new residential buildings. The codes developed by the committee will form part of the International Energy Conservation Code, a set of efficiency standards used in all fifty states and multiple countries. Madrid is recognized through the International Code Council as a certified building official.