Regan Moody • Althoff soccer

19 year old 6’6, 205 pound shooting guard from Arkansas. Averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.7% fg, 35.8% 3, 81.2% ft. By far the biggest strength that Moody has is he is the prototypical skillset that every team needs: three point shooting and derfense. There is not a single team where he does not fit in and make an immediate impact, which the value of that can not be understated. My favorite thing that he does is his amazing off ball ability. It is by far the most underrated ability in basketball and he is a true master of it: someone like Michale Porter Jr. has been able to become one of the best young scorers in the league due to his excellent ability off the ball. He has such an advanced understanding of spacing and where to move to get open. There are so many plays where he does a fantastic job of getting open by making these very subtle movements and makes defenses really pay. Wherever he lands gives his coach a lot of creativity as he can run a lot of different off ball plays very effectively whether that be floppy sets, pindowns, handoffs, and many other plays. He also has an excellent understanding of positioning himself for offensive rebounds and is great at getting his team extra possessions. Now while that is all great he has to be able to make shots for that to matter and he is a great shooter. Though that 36% does not stand out I truly think he is one of the best pure shooters in the last couple of drafts. You can immediately tell he is a natural shooter. He has near picture perfect form but what I love the most is how consistent he is with that form. Someone like Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t necessarily have terrible form but it’s that inconsistency in form that held back his percentage so much. No matter how he catches the ball or where he is on the court he keeps that base consistent. He is an excellent spot up shooter both contested and uncontested as his length really gives him a big advantage where he can rise over defenders and not even seem fazed. He also has shown that important ability to make shots while moving and from deep that could really make him in that top tier of shooters that the league has to offer. What separates Moses from the typical shooter though is his upside that he has as a shot creator. There is work to do there for sure but the framework of someone who could be blowing by closeouts, pulling up off handoffs, and creating is absolutely there, which could really take him to the next level as a scorer. I just cannot see this guy not being a 38+% 3 point shooter on high volume and difficulty with his form, mid range game, tough shot making, and free throw percentage. And at the end of the day shooting is the most important skill in basketball. He is also a willing passer who does not let the ball stick, some great passes to backdoor cutters, tight window passes, and some really fun no-look passes in there. Just such a smart offensive player overall who will immediately impact the game at a high level. Now moving on to the other part of that 3 and D, his incredible defense. He has truly rare length for someone his size with a crazy 7 foot wingspan. It helps him on offense with how he can rise over people but what it really helps him with is on defense. He is an excellent on ball defender as his great size, length, and lateral quickness make him a real problem to get by and what’s even better is that the rare time he will get beat his recovery speed is so great that he can get back into the play. He is also a great pick n roll defender who does such a great job on navigating around screens and staying glued on his man. I absolutely love his off ball ability on defense as well. He does a great job of staying locked in off the ball which is a struggle for a lot of younger players, he is excellent at rotating, he does a great job of positioning himself to play help defense, he uses his ridiculous length to be amazing at closing out, uses that length as well to get in the passing lanes, and overall has a very impressive understanding of how to play team defense well. Looking at more basic stats like steals and blocks he also has very impressive numbers for a guard averaging 1 steal and 0.7 blocks per game. He has excellent hands to force turnovers and has fantastic timing to get up for blocks. He also plays with incredible hustle and heart to get his team the ball. Overall he is a fantastic defender who has the physical tools and basketball IQ to be a guy that guards multiple positions and be an all-defense caliber player in his career.