Kiley McMinn • O’Fallon soccer

A sophomore midfielder, McMinn scored the lone goal of the Class 3A state championship game as the Panthers edged LaGrange Lyons 1-0 and earned their first state title in their first championship game appearance. Her goal came five minutes into the second half off a set piece at the top of the Lyons’ box. McMinn, who lined up to take the kick, saw a clear line of site to the far post and placed a shot into that far side of the goal for what proved to be the game-winner. McMinn also assisted on Aubrey Mister’s game-winning goal in a 2-1 semifinal win over Libertyville. An all-conference and all-sectional pick, McMinn finished with three goals and 10 assists.