Bike Pensacola celebrates coming safety improvements on North Pace Blvd.

After formal letters from the City of Pensacola, Escambia County and Bike Pensacola requesting safety improvements to N. Pace Blvd, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced that traffic lanes on the corridor will be narrowed as part of an upcoming resurfacing project (SR 292 (North Pace Boulevard) from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue). This lane narrowing will help to slow the high vehicle speeds in the area, which are a tremendous threat to the safety of the many nearby residents who walk, bicycle and utilize wheelchairs to move along and across the roadway.