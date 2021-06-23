Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Brandon Battle • Edwardsville track and field

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA standout senior sprinter, Battle swept his way to victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races in the Class 3A state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University. Battle kicked off his championship afternoon with an impressive victory in the 100. Racing out of lane one, he crossed the finish line in 10.604 seconds. Battle then rolled to a convincing victory in the 400 in 46.48 seconds. It is the third-fastest time at the Illinois state meet according to the Illinois High School Association record book. An Eastern Illinois signee, Battle capped his afternoon with the 200 title, stopping the clock at 21.65 to beat the top-seeded runner by .32 seconds.

www.stltoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Illinois State#Stlhighschoolsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Southington, CTNew Britain Herald

Area track stars compete in CIAC track and field multi-event meet

The CIAC outdoor track and field season closed out Wednesday wrapping up the season with steeplechases, hammer throws, heptathlon and decathlons. In the 2,000 meter steeple, Natalie Popielarz of Bristol Central ran a time of 8:00.13 for 14th fastest. The quickest in the area was Southington’s Diane Pillsbury, clocking a seventh-best time of 7:40.26.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justin Mumford • Wesclin track and field

Avery Christopher • O’Fallon soccer Emma Anselm • Alton Marquette soccer Macee Rivers • Belleville West track and field Colin Brueggemann • Freeburg baseball Madeline Dornfeld • John Burroughs soccer. A senior who will be a preferred walk-on with an academic scholarship at the University of Illinois, Mumford won two...
APG of Wisconsin

Local track and field athletes advance to sectionals

Several athletes from the South Shore/Washburn high schools unified track team and Drummond High School moved on to sectional competition after strong showings at a regional meet held Monday in Park Falls. According to coaches for both teams, this time of year isn’t easy on high school student-athletes, many of...
thesungazette.com

Track and Field: Monarchs dash through record books

EXETER – It’s been a historic year condensed into the last few months for the athletics program at Exeter Union High School (EUHS). Coming off last year’s canceled season, the Monarch track team has dashed their way through the record books by breaking a total of five school records for boys track events and one record for girls field events.
Anchorage Daily News

State track and field suggestions

First and foremost, a better venue should be used. Dimond High School’s track and field facilities are less than adequate for hosting anything resembling a championship event. Although their facility does meet minimum requirements for hosting a meet, according to the National Federation of High School Associations rules, it is far from an optimal venue for a high-caliber event.
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Weston places second at state track and field meet

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE — Area track and field athletes who earned a berth in the Minnesota Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School competed last weekend. Following are results of the meet:. Class AA. Boys. Junior Jackson (J.D.) Weston of Grand Rapids placed second in the...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Track & field: Westerly's Celico races to win in Track is Back 5,000

WEST HARTFORD — Westerly's Nicholas Celico finished first in the 5,000 meters during a Track is Back 2021 race Saturday at Hall High. Celico finished with a personal-best time of 14:39.66. Brian Harvey was second in 14:50.24. Celico ran track for the University of Rhode Island, graduating in 2020. He...
Brainerd Dispatch

State Track and Field: Anderson wins 3200 title

ST. MICHAEL — Emmet Anderson is a state champion in the 3200 run. The Staples-Motley senior placed first in the event for Class 1A Thursday, June 17, at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Anderson clocked in at 9:17.11, which is the school record for Staples-Motley. “It went like we thought it...
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Battle Makes History With Sweep Of Sprint Events, Sets Two School Records As Edwardsville Finishes Fourth In Very Close State Class 3A Track Meet

CHARLESTON - Edwardsville senior sprinter Brandon Battle made history by sweeping the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs, setting two school records in the process, as the Tigers finished fourth in a very close IHSA Class 3A boys state track meet held Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

USC hires Quincy Watts as track and field coach

After winning a NCAA women's title, then losing its coach just one day later, USC has moved swiftly in replacing one of the nation's top track and field coaches with a Trojan track legend. Quincy Watts, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and current Trojans top assistant, has been named USC's...
Brush News Tribune

Prep Track & Field: Morgan County has many state track qualifiers

The coveted time of year has finally arrived, if not a little later than normal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CHSAA rearranged the 2020-2021 sports season to work around the surge of cases last fall. That meant that Season D sports — including track and field — would be pushed back to May and June. Now, the track athletes are just one day away from reaching the goal they’ve set out for all season, perhaps even since last year’s canceled season.
Oldham Era

Track and Field: Wright wins scholarship

Prospect resident and Assumption senior Katie Wright won the KHSAA’s annual track and field scholarship, which is handed out to one boys and one girls athlete each year at the state meet. “It means a lot to me because I know a lot of people nominated me and recommended me,”...
Posted by
PennLive.com

Miscellaneous track and field news

There’s never enough time — or space — to adequately cover all the stories I know — or think I know — about a given sport. Here are three leftovers from last week’s track and field wraps. What a career. I wasn’t around when Rachel Lyter was tearing up the...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Edwardsville's Battle sweeps the Class 3A sprint championships

Brandon Battle put on a spectacular show Saturday at O’Brien Field’s big, blue oval. A standout senior sprinter for the Edwardsville boys track and field team, Battle swept his way to victories in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races at the Class 3A boys track and field state championship meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
cookcountynews-herald.com

Three compete at 7A Track & Field Sections

Three girls from the Vikings’ track team qualified for the 7-A Section track meet held at Cloquet on June 10, and although no one qualified for state, the three performed well in their events. Malin Anderson, a senior, placed 11th in the 1600-meter run, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:50.59 (5 minutes: 50.59 seconds). Anna Hay, a […]
msu.edu

MSU track and field completes historic seasons

Michigan State track and field concluded its historic season by ending the year ranking sixth place for men and 11th place for women in the final U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association standings. First-year director of cross country and track and field Lisa Breznau led the programs...
Click2Houston.com

Doping, burritos, tears: Welcome to track and field, 2021

EUGENE, Ore. – Track and field stumbled back onto center stage this week and found itself in a good, old-fashioned mess. It involves — what else? — doping. But also burritos. And pork tinged with a performance-enhancing drug. And the suspension of an American record holder who was considered a contender for an Olympic medal that she will not have a chance to win.
chsaanow.com

State track and field: List of boys and girls qualifiers

The list of the qualifiers for the Season D boys and girls state track and field meet. The state meet runs from June 24-26 at Jefferson County Stadium. This list of qualifiers is tentative until heat sheets are released no later than Tuesday night.