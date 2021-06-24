Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Seller Destroys a 1998 Acura Integra Type R Hours After Selling on Bring a Trailer for $51,000

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Car crashes happen. As long as no one is injured, most people move on about their lives, and insurance does the rest. This is perfectly fine for a normal car like a Nissan Altima or Honda Civic. However, when the crashed car is an enthusiast icon like a 1998 Acura Integra Type R, the crash stings enthusiasts everywhere. It’s even worse when the 1998 Integra Type R is already sold on Bring a Trailer for $51,000 and then gets wrecked.

