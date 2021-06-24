Seller Destroys a 1998 Acura Integra Type R Hours After Selling on Bring a Trailer for $51,000

The Acura TLX is a pretty smart sedan, but it's lacking a little something. That something is on the way though, and it's called the TLX Type S. We already know a whole lot about the car, including that it will be arriving with the most powerful Type S engine yet, a powerplant that it will share with the MDX Type S SUV. It's a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and is said to incorporate technologies from the NSX supercar. With 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque on tap, the TLX Type S becomes "the best performing Acura sedan ever." Acura has released a video highlighting the development of this engine, and it's quite interesting.