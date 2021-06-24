Seller Destroys a 1998 Acura Integra Type R Hours After Selling on Bring a Trailer for $51,000
Car crashes happen. As long as no one is injured, most people move on about their lives, and insurance does the rest. This is perfectly fine for a normal car like a Nissan Altima or Honda Civic. However, when the crashed car is an enthusiast icon like a 1998 Acura Integra Type R, the crash stings enthusiasts everywhere. It’s even worse when the 1998 Integra Type R is already sold on Bring a Trailer for $51,000 and then gets wrecked.www.motorbiscuit.com