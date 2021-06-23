SWOBODA, Case No. 2021CV136

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT CHIPPEWA COUNTY SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION Case No. 2021CV136 ROYAL CREDIT UNION Plaintiff, v. DOMINIC A. SWOBODA Defendant. To: Dominic A. Swoboda 407 W. Central Street, Apt 5 Chippewa Falls WI 54729-2252 You are hereby notified that Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served upon you, stated the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days after June 23, 2021, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an Answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The Answer must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is: Karen Hepfler Clerk of Circuit Court Chippewa County Courthouse 711 N. Bridge Street Chippewa Falls WI 54729 The answer must also be sent or delivered to Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is Christine A. Gimber Bakke Norman, S.C. 130 South Barstow Street, Suite 1C Eau Claire WI 54701 You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper Answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: June 21, 2021. BAKKE NORMAN, S.C. By: Electronically signed by Christine A. Gimber Christine A. Gimber Attorney No. 01020223 130 South Barstow Street, Suite 1C Eau Claire WI 54701 (715) 235-9016 Attorneys for Plaintiff THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 6/23 6/30 7/7 LAC81568 WNAXLP.