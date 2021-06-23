Cancel
Barry Evans • Mascoutah track and field

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior who has signed with the University of Alabama, Evans won the discus and finished second in the shot put, scoring 18 points to help the Indians capture the team title at the Class 2A state championships at Eastern Illinois University. Evans’ winning discus throw of 53.86 meters, a personal record, came on his first of four attempts, and two of his others were 51.03 and 51.29. Evans went 12-0 in the discus this season. His second-place effort in shot put came with a mark of 16.49 on his last throw. He led with a 16.36 after his second of four throws but Jake Borman of Burlington Central rallied to win with a 16.64 on his last attempt.

www.stltoday.com
Track & Field
Sports
Rocky Mount, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Tennis, track and field regionals begin this weekend

The NCHSAA girls’ tennis regionals begin on Friday. Northern Nash’s Chloe Harrington and Lisa Dees qualified for the Class 3-A East Regional held at N.C Wesleyan College. Both Knights will compete in the singles tournament. Harrington enters with a perfect 12-0 record, while Dees owns a 10-2 mark. Rocky Mount...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Track & field: Westerly's Celico races to win in Track is Back 5,000

WEST HARTFORD — Westerly's Nicholas Celico finished first in the 5,000 meters during a Track is Back 2021 race Saturday at Hall High. Celico finished with a personal-best time of 14:39.66. Brian Harvey was second in 14:50.24. Celico ran track for the University of Rhode Island, graduating in 2020. He...
Mclean County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Track team competes in KHSAA track and field championships

The McLean County High School track team traveled to Lexington on June 10 to compete in the KHSAA Class A Region 2 Track and Field Championships at the University of Kentucky. The Cougars took 10 athletes to the event. Kadyn McElvain placed 9th in the state in 300 meter hurdles...
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Weston places second at state track and field meet

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE — Area track and field athletes who earned a berth in the Minnesota Boys and Girls Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School competed last weekend. Following are results of the meet:. Class AA. Boys. Junior Jackson (J.D.) Weston of Grand Rapids placed second in the...
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justin Mumford • Wesclin track and field

Avery Christopher • O’Fallon soccer Emma Anselm • Alton Marquette soccer Macee Rivers • Belleville West track and field Colin Brueggemann • Freeburg baseball Madeline Dornfeld • John Burroughs soccer. A senior who will be a preferred walk-on with an academic scholarship at the University of Illinois, Mumford won two...
SportsMarietta Daily Journal

USC hires Quincy Watts as track and field coach

After winning a NCAA women's title, then losing its coach just one day later, USC has moved swiftly in replacing one of the nation's top track and field coaches with a Trojan track legend. Quincy Watts, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and current Trojans top assistant, has been named USC's...
Prospect, KYOldham Era

Track and Field: Wright wins scholarship

Prospect resident and Assumption senior Katie Wright won the KHSAA’s annual track and field scholarship, which is handed out to one boys and one girls athlete each year at the state meet. “It means a lot to me because I know a lot of people nominated me and recommended me,”...
Nashwauk, MNmesabitribune.com

GNK track and field on a mission

NASHWAUK — When the 2021 high school track season started, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys team had a checklist of things to accomplish. The first was winning the Iron Range Conference Meet. Mission accomplished. The second was winning the Subsection 7A Meet. Mission accomplished. The third, winning the Section 7A Meet. Mission accomplished.
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Ten Ridgefield High School Track and Field Qualify for Nike Track Nationals

The Ridgefield High School Track and Field team has qualified for the Nike Track Nationals at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon! This is a difficult feat to accomplish and the runners on the team have been working hard over the past 4 years to rise to this level of competition. Only the very best high school athletes in the entire US are invited to attend and we have 10 Ridgefield runners who have qualified (6 boys and 4 girls).
Cloquet, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Three compete at 7A Track & Field Sections

Three girls from the Vikings’ track team qualified for the 7-A Section track meet held at Cloquet on June 10, and although no one qualified for state, the three performed well in their events. Malin Anderson, a senior, placed 11th in the 1600-meter run, crossing the finish line with a time of 5:50.59 (5 minutes: 50.59 seconds). Anna Hay, a […]
Southington, CTNew Britain Herald

Area track stars compete in CIAC track and field multi-event meet

The CIAC outdoor track and field season closed out Wednesday wrapping up the season with steeplechases, hammer throws, heptathlon and decathlons. In the 2,000 meter steeple, Natalie Popielarz of Bristol Central ran a time of 8:00.13 for 14th fastest. The quickest in the area was Southington’s Diane Pillsbury, clocking a seventh-best time of 7:40.26.
Newport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Miscellaneous track and field news

There’s never enough time — or space — to adequately cover all the stories I know — or think I know — about a given sport. Here are three leftovers from last week’s track and field wraps. What a career. I wasn’t around when Rachel Lyter was tearing up the...
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Cowboys send track and field athletes to state

GHS Track and Field — You may have expected the Cowboys to have a down year after losing a season to the pandemic, but you’d be wrong. The Gunnison High School (GHS) track and field team has worked hard all season, resulting in three runners, three field athletes and two relay teams qualifying for the state championship in Denver. “With all the sacrifices and weirdness of season D going into the…
Mountain Mail

Track and field wraps season at home

The Salida High School track and field team wrapped its regular season Saturday by hosting the Tri-Peaks League championship. The thinclads, who had a small team this season, struggled in the team scoring, with the boys’ team finishing 11th of 13, while the girls finished 13th of 13. “Overall, it...
Sportsteamusa.org

Field Athletes Shine On Day 1 Of Para Track And Field Trials

MINNEAPOLIS — The opening day of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for Track and Field in Minneapolis featured some of the nation’s best throwers and jumpers, as the field athletes took center stage in their attempt to qualify for this summer’s Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. The competition began at Breck...