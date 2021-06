Schwarber trying to ‘play stupid’ and not let tear get to him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. There are power surges, and then there is whatever has gotten into Kyle Schwarber over the last few weeks. The Nationals’ outfielder has slugged 15 home runs over his last 17 games, tying Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa for the most long balls over any 17-game stretch in MLB history. He’s already broken Washington’s franchise record for the most home runs in a month and there are still two days to go.