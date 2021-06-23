Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Laney Harshany • Triad soccer

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophomore forward who possesses a dangerous offensive weapon with her flip throw-in, Harshany helped the Knights capture their third Class 2A girls soccer state championship. She scored the only goal the Knights needed in a 1-0 conquest of St. Viator in the semifinals. Harshany took a pass about 30 yards away from the goal and ripped a shot past the keeper at the 45-minute mark for her 14th goal of the season. Harshany, who had an assist on a flip throw in a super-sectional win over Chatham Glenwood, used her flip throw again to set up senior Gracie Giacoletto for the lone goal of 1-0 win over Joliet Catholic in the state championship game.

www.stltoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Triad#Knights#Joliet Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

girls soccer

By George Slaughter The Katy Independent School District Thursday announced all-district soccer selections for boys and girls soccer. Boys Soccer Honors Diego Lazo, of Seven Lakes, was named most valuable player. Danny Vargas and Jake Manzi, both of Cinco Ranch, were named offensive most valuable player and defensive most valuable player, respectively. Aidan Morrison, of Seven Lakes, was named newcomer of the year. Fuller Schurtz, of Katy, was named goalkeeper of the year. Jimmy Krueger, […]
Forsyth, GAForsyth County News

Soccer: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

University of North Carolina commit scored 54 goals, leading the Wolverines to first state championship in program history. Luthart ended his career with the Longhorns in the state championship match after guiding Lambert to a Region 6-7A championship. First Team. F: Ivey Crain, Jr. Piedmont Academy. Crain led Paladins offense...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

All-Area Girls Golf: Laney's Grace Holcomb ends with dominant senior season

Grace Holcomb's dominance in the Mideastern Conference golf season was simultaneously expected and impressive this season. The UNC-Greensboro signee came into the spring as unquestionably the league's best golfer, and her performances backed that notion every week. Holcomb won every match she competed in, and there was typically a 10-stroke gap between her and second place.
Columbia Falls, MTHungry Horse News

Soccer clinic coming up

Columbia Falls Wildcat Soccer will be hosting its second annual “Striker and Keeper Clinic” June 29-30. The two day event will be the program’s first ever all-female coached clinic offered to both boys and girls. It will be led by former professional women’s soccer players Kendall Johnson and Haley Kopmeyer,...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boys track and field spotlight: Edison is a cut above for Triad

CJ Edison went down a YouTube rabbit hole. A senior sprinter for the Triad boys track and field team, Edison took a deep dive that would teach him new skills, save him some money and even make him faster on the track. He learned how to cut his own hair.
Soccersouthernillinoisnow.com

Althoff, Triad & O’Fallon Play For IHSA Soccer State Titles Today

A trio of area teams will be competing for state girls soccer championships today with wins yesterday in their respective semifinals. At Hoffman Estates in Class 1a Belleville Althoff shutout West Chicago 3-0 and will take on Timothy Christian in today’s 2pm state title game after their 1-0 win over Quincy Notre Dame. The 3rd place game starts at 10am.
High SchoolSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jaden Henderson, senior, Triad

Henderson won his second sectional championship, won the top flight in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and finished in the top 16 of Illinois’ Class 1A state singles tournament. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Howards Grove, WIplymouth-review.com

Tigers reach state soccer

One kick stood between Howards Grove's second trip to the state soccer tournament or an even longer sectional final Saturday. The Tigers' Mackenzie Holzwart, Saige Damrow, Rylee Reichwald and Payton Scharl scored shootout goals and St. Mary Catholic was down to its final shot. Goalkeeper Madelyn Wynveen dove to her left and deflect the ball with her hand to give […]
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Three Cardinal alumnae named to Olympics soccer team

Three Stanford women’s soccer alumna have been named to the Olympics roster for the United States: TIERNA DAVIDSON, KELLEY O’HARA and CHRISTEN PRESS. Davidson, who led Stanford to the 2017 NCAA Championship and was an All-American along the back line, has earned 32 appearances with the national team and makes her first Olympics. She was the youngest player on the roster at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Soccer in Sand returns this weekend

It’s been nearly two years since one of the largest beach soccer tournaments in the nation has come home to Grand Haven, but soccer enthusiasts’ bare feet will be back in Lake Michigan sands again this weekend. This year, after some shifting parts and reorganizing, Soccer in the Sand will...
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Regan Moody • Althoff soccer

A junior forward, Moody scored four goals in a postseason game for the second time in eight days as the Crusaders overwhelmed Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7-0 in the Class 1A state championship game. Moody's four goals were a championship-game record for the state tournament. The former record of three was set by Megan Pawloski of Althoff (Class 2A) in 2010 and matched by Nicky Wisnasky of Alton Marquette (Class 1A) in 2011. Moody, who had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 semifinal win over Wheaton Academy and an assist in a 3-2 super-sectional win over Alton Marquette, finished the season with 33 goals (9 game-winners) and 16 assists.
NBANewsday

Betnijah Laney's hard work for Liberty puts her in MVP conversation

Betnijah Laney’s contributions have been seen all over the court and locker room for the Liberty, so much so that her name has received some early buzz for the MVP award one season after winning the Most Improved Player Award. "I don’t like to focus on that kind of stuff,"...
Combat Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mark Samuel claims gold, Laney wins team state championship

Jun. 27—KERNERSVILLE — The Laney wrestling team rattled off a dominant performance Saturday, and the Buccaneers are coming home as state champions. Laney scored 100.5 points at the NCHSAA 4A Wrestling State Championships behind an individual win from Mark Samuel, who won an individual state title for the second-straight year. Second-place Cardinal Gibbons scored 79.5 points.
Houston, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Soccer reunion

Soccer players from Memorial Middle School and Spring Branch Middle School (pictured) reunited on the field for the first time since they all played together for Memorial Soccer Club during elementary school. This time, the girls are on opposing teams and battled it out, Eagles vs. Bears, in a middle-school rivalry game at Tully Stadium. After the game, they were all smiles and enjoyed hanging out together in the stands. The middle school players are (from left) Claire Dixon, Reagan Siblik, Caroline McRae, Brooke Kearns, Brooke Siblik, Sydney Valentine, Ellie Tellepsen, Sara Monk, Draden Moss, Ellie Listengart, Caroline Bonner, and Morgan Long.
Colville, WAcolville.wa.us

Youth Soccer

This program is designed to introduce youth to the game of soccer and concentrates on developing basic soccer skills such as passing, footwork, shooting and teamwork. U6 & U14 will run from August 2nd-September 3rd. U8, U10, & U12 will run from August 9th-September 10th. A coach will contact you...