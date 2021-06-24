Prescribed burn today in Yuba City

The Marysville Fire Department recently conducted a controlled burn at the sewer ponds at Riverfront Park. Courtesy photo

The Yuba City Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn today between the 10th Street and Fifth Street bridges in partnership with Levee District 1.

The burn is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon depending on temperature, wind and other weather conditions. The levee road between the 10th and Fifth street bridges on the Yuba City side will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to foot and vehicle traffic, according to the fire department.

Prescribed burns are used as a management tool to reduce the risk of vegetation fires; eliminate undesirable or invasive plants that compete with or reduce native vegetation or degrade wildlife habitat; and provide an opportunity for personnel to utilize live fire and perimeter control techniques.

Prior to today’s burn, YCFD Chief Jesse Alexander said, the department has not had any prescribed burns but have been fighting live fires.

He said today’s burn is also being done in preparation for the Fourth of July fireworks display being put on by local jurisdictions.

“The intent [is] to mitigate any risk from catastrophic fires and create a safe environment,” Alexander said.

Yuba City Fire is expecting to conduct another prescribed burn in July in the area of Feather River Parkway, Alexander said.

For more information about today’s burn, call 822-4689.

Marysville

Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said the department has conducted three prescribed burns recently. About a week ago, a burn was conducted at Riverfront Park in preparation for the Fourth of July display. The second burn was also at Riverfront Park at the decommissioned sewer ponds where grass was burned off. About a month ago, a burn took place in the Thorntree area on 14th Street near the juvenile hall. That burn involved creating defensible space between vegetation and structures.

Creating a larger buffer zone between vegetation and structures lowers the chance a brush fire threatens nearby buildings. He said some of the fuel being burned is thick and very volatile. Some of it is left over from previous years making it more dangerous.

Because of staffing shortages, Karlen said there won’t be another prescribed burn done by MFD before July 1. The hope is staff will be added after July 1. When additional staff is added, Karlen said a burn could take place later this summer in partnership with the levee district to burn off part of the levee.

“It’s kind of always our case of being short staffed,” Karlen said.

Wheatland

Wheatland Fire Authority Chief Art Paquette said within the next two weeks a prescribed burn will take place in partnership with Levee District 784 in the area of Plumas Arboga Road and Highway 70. The fire authority calls that area the interceptor canal.

Paquette said the agency does burns for fuel management but because the jurisdiction is mostly rural, farmers do prescribed burns themselves.

“It’s not as common with this agency,” Paquette said of prescribed burns.

He said the fire authority has not conducted a burn recently.

Linda

Linda Fire District has completed all of its prescribed burns for the foreseeable future, according to Chief Kyle Heggstrom.

He said the majority of the burns the agency does are for training purposes. Aside from burns, mowing and other methods are used for fuel management.