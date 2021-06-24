Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Suzuki Jimny Lite Would Be A Great Baseline For A Rugged Off-Roader

By Jacob Oliva
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Still not coming to the US, though. Cute, boxy, and affordable – those are the things that make the Suzuki Jimny a want among a lot of car buyers around the globe. However, Suzuki wants to amplify the latter even further by confirming the arrival of the Suzuki Jimny Lite.

www.motor1.com
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#American#Japanese#First Drive 32
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Liberty Walk's Suzuki Jimny Is the Mini G-Class You've Always Wanted

The diminutive off-roader has serious presence despite its size. The Suzuki Jimny has long been the little off-roader that could. Along with its predecessor, sold as the Suzuki Samurai in the US, it has won fans the world over for its compact size and impressive capability. Carscoops reports that Japanese customizer Liberty Walk has now developed a bodykit for the pint-sized four-wheel-drive, and it's one heck of a look.
Carsindiacarnews.com

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 Door: Top 4 Relevant Changes Expected

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is readying a wide range of new SUVs including a new mid-sized SUV to rival the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The company will also introduce the new Jimny mini off-roader, which will be tweaked for the Indian market. The India-spec model will be a 5-seater SUV, and will rival the Mahindra Thar and the soon-to-be-launched Force Gurkha.
Carshotcars.com

This Is Why The Suzuki Jimny Is Not Available In The US

The Suzuki Jimny is a small utilitarian icon. This mini off-roader is an absolute workhorse all around the world and has proven itself as a perfect little car if you need to tackle mud, snow, and just about anything you throw at it. So, with such success and popularity across...
CarsRider Magazine

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa | Video Review

We test the third-generation 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, a 1,340cc, 188-horsepower sportbike received its first major update since 2008. Compared to the previous model, peak horsepower and torque are lower — 188 horsepower at 9,700 rpm (down from 194) and 111 lb-ft at 7,000 rpm (down from 114) — but there are sizable gains in the heart of the rev range. Suzuki claims the new Hayabusa goes 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds, a couple of tenths faster than its predecessor.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Sleeper VW Golf R Has An 800-HP Audi Engine

We're eagerly awaiting the arrival of the all-new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf R, an all-wheel-drive hot hatch that will offer a drift mode for the first time, but even the facelifted seventh-generation model is pretty cool. Its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 288 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. While that's a decent amount of grunt, this is still a four-banger we're talking about, so it doesn't sound all that great.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

VW Polo GTI Facelift Spied For The First And Probably Last Time

Volkswagen introduced the facelifted Polo a couple of months ago in all but the range-topping trim level. The lineup now consists of Polo, Life, and R-Line models to replace the traditional structure of Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline. A few weeks after introducing the updated supermini, VW teased the flagship GTI, promising the official premiere would take place before the end of June.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Watch A Toyota Supra Jump Into A Huge Pile Of Cardboard Boxes

A lot of people dislike the new Toyota Supra mostly because of its close relationship to the latest BMW Z4, and those folks might enjoy the Japanese coupe flying through the air into a huge pile of cardboard boxes. This was a one-time stunt, and the car was totaled during the filming.
Carsphilkotse.com

Selling White Suzuki Jimny 2021 in Pasig

This 2021 Suzuki Jimny GL 4x4 AT SUV could be yours for just P1,288,000.00. This particular Jimny features a 1.5L Gasoline engine, paired with a Automatic transmission and has got 68 km on the clock. On the inside the vehicle features Power Windows. Furthermore this vehicle has a plate number...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW i3 Production For US Market Reportedly Ending Soon

The BMW i3 isn't the sportiest Bimmer out there. It isn't also the most attractive vehicle your money can buy. On record, Bentley's design boss said that i3 owners know this but they of course bought the vehicle not for its looks. Despite this, we can't deny that the i3 is a late bloomer. Introduced in 2013, BMW said last year that the i3's production will be increased to meet demand.
Soccerhotcars.com

8 Coolest Cars Being Discontinued In 2021

Auto enthusiasts suffered great losses when 2021 reared its ugly head. Dealerships would no longer abound with the likes of the Fiat 124, Alfa Romeo's 4C, or even the Mustang Shelby Cobra GT350. Other cars like the Civic Si suffered less, the Civic having only to give up its coupe body style. BMW also axed its i8, as did Cadillac its CT6.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Black Suzuki SX4

LE trim, Black interior. Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Non-State Inspection mechanical items that did not meet standards will be noted. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

SARD GT1 Body Kit For Toyota GR 86 Gives The Coupe Smoother Styling

The tuner simplifies the front but adds aggressiveness to the back. The Japanese company SARD specializes in Toyota tuning, and it's now showing off the parts that are in preparation for the new GR 86. The GT1 body kit smooths out the new coupe's exterior styling. Pricing and availability aren't available for the components yet.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2023 Audi E-Tron Facelift Rumored To Get New Battery, More Range

While all eyes are on Audi’s latest electric vehicle, the E-Tron GT sedan, it’s not the only all-electric model in its lineup. The automaker began delivering the E-Tron crossover in 2019, and that model is due for a mid-cycle refresh. However, instead of the usual design tweaks automakers make, Audi is rumored to be updating the electrified powertrain, too. The rumor comes from Autocar that has sources inside the automaker.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mid-Engined 1968 Dodge Charger Is Road-Legal Replica Of Dom's Fast 9 Car

After years of creating mind-blowing custom projects, SpeedKore has finally unveiled its first-ever mid-engined classic muscle car. Built as a street-legal version of the movie car driven by Dominic Toretto in F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, the so-called Hellacious is based on a 1968 Dodge Charger with extensive modifications to almost every single aspect you could think of.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Original BMW X5 Designer Dissects The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is certainly special. It looks fantastic, it has crazy options like a wine chiller and swivel picnic tables, and also, it costs $28 million freaking dollars. It's the most expensive new vehicle ever sold, but is it really all it's cracked up to be?. That's a...
NFLPosted by
Motor1.com

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Review: Grown Up, Giggle-Inducing

The first-generation Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 was a big crowd pleaser, but it suffered from many of the same flaws that befell its non-AMG sibling – a tailbone-punishing ride and cheap interior materials. However, the newest CLA 45 4Matic, introduced for the 2020 model year, is much improved, offering plenty of comfort to go along with its outrageous styling and performance.