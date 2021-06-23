Kamden Casey • Freeburg baseball

Mize allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Mize gave up exactly three runs for the fourth straight start and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last 10 outings dating back to April. The right-handed rookie was cursed by the long ball Sunday, with all three runs coming on a pair of homers by Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani. He's sporting a 3.61 ERA and a 66:24 K:BB through 82.1 innings this season. Mize is projected to face Houston at home next weekend.