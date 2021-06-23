Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Kamden Casey • Freeburg baseball

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA junior pitcher, Casey turned in a pair of outstanding pitching performances to help the Midgets capture their second baseball state championship. Freeburg stormed back from a 6-0 first-inning deficit to beat Harrisburg 15-8 in the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional, and Casey played a key role in the win with a strong relief performance. He came on to pitch in the third and worked 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn the win, striking out four and allowing two hits to muzzle Harrisburg. Casey (8-0) then sealed the state championship by tossing a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in 12-0 win over Timothy Christian in the title game.

www.stltoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class#Stlhighschoolsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

Freeburg Wins 2a State Title….O’Fallon Looks For 4a Crown Today

The Freeburg Midgets (37-3) had a very good day as they won both their games at Duffy Bass Field at Illinois State University, including knocking off Timothy Christian 12-0 in the title game. This was after Freeburg upset Normal U-High in the semifinal 5-3. The Midgets in that game had all 4 of their hits in the game in that one inning. U-High had a sophomore that was already committed to Iowa University, however 9 strikeouts and 2 walks wasn’t good enough. It’s the Midgets first baseball title since 1989 and just 2nd overall.
Medford, MAWicked Local

Medford young track star Anna Casey among the best in the state

The Medford High School girls’ spring track team was represented quite well by sophomore Anna Casey at the State Division I North Meet in North Andover on Thursday afternoon, June 17, after she enjoyed a tremendous regular season, according to coach Joe Donlon. Undefeated in the 800 during the Greater...
Freeburg, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Freeburg triumphs over Elmhurst Timothy Christian

Freeburg triumphed over Elmhurst Timothy Christian 12-0 Friday at Illinois State University. Freeburg hurler Kamden Casey was the winning pitcher. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers skipper Hinch backs Mize's beef: 'Completely unfair to Casey'

Kansas City, Mo. — In the heat of the moment Tuesday night, when umpire John Tumpane made Casey Mize change gloves after the first inning, Tigers manager AJ Hinch didn’t immediately think about how that move might be perceived on social media and across the league. But he certainly did...
Baseballhogville.net

Casey Opitz Looks Back on Arkansas Baseball Career

Back in 2020, when the baseball season was canceled, many people thought we might have seen the last of Casey Opitz at Arkansas. But the Diamond Hogs catcher decided to return for one last year in a Razorback uniform. Now that the 2021 season has come to an end, does...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

2A State Championship: Freeburg Breezes Past Timothy Christian

Freeburg was in total control against Timothy Christian in the 2A State Title game. The Midgets of Freeburg got a quality start from junior RHP Kamden Casey and their bats came alive late, leading to a 12-0 win in the 2A State Championship. Casey, an uncommitted junior, set the tone...
channel1450.com

Freeburg Advances to State Championship With Victory Over UHigh

UHigh took on Freeburg in a 2A State Semifinal on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers scored three in the top of the second but Freeburg answered with five runs in the bottom of the third. Freeburg plays Timothy Christian in the championship while UHigh takes on CS8 opponent SHG for third.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize Glove-gate

Detroit Tigers starter Casey Mize (12) pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in his MLB debut. Tigers. Casey Mize….”if the glove is gray…you must put it away!”. Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize pitched a solid first inning at Kauffman Stadium on...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Casey Mize: Yields three runs in no-decision

Mize allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings in Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Mize gave up exactly three runs for the fourth straight start and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his last 10 outings dating back to April. The right-handed rookie was cursed by the long ball Sunday, with all three runs coming on a pair of homers by Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani. He's sporting a 3.61 ERA and a 66:24 K:BB through 82.1 innings this season. Mize is projected to face Houston at home next weekend.
BaseballiBerkshires.com

Casey Throws No-Hitter in BABL

LEE, Mass. -- Rich Casey threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Housatonic River Monsters to a 12-1 win over the Devils last week in Berkshire Adult Baseball League action. Casey struck out six and walked four. Ben Snow, Tom Duffin and Nick Pow each had a pair of hits for the River Monsters. Pow drove in four runs, and Jake Simon drove in three.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Casey Mize: Cruises to fifth win

Mize (5-4) allowed one run across six innings to earn the win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Astros on Saturday. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five. Against a potent Houston lineup, Mize was very effective, and the righty has now held...
sportswar.com

1) Late Hunter 3s against TT

4) Nats’ Kendrick HR off the foul pole in the WS Game 7. 5) James White scoring OT TD to win the Super Bowl for Pats in the 3-28 comeback.
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

UAB names Casey Dunn as head coach of Blazer baseball program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram on Wednesday named Casey Dunn as the sixth head coach of the Blazer baseball program. Dunn joins the Blazers after coaching at the helm of the Samford University program for the past 17 seasons. This past season, the Bulldogs made...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/16/21: Negro Leagues, Tyler Glasnow, and Nick Madrigal

Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Trout transferred to 60-day IL

On Monday, the Angels transfeered Mike Trout to the 60-day Injured List, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until after July 17. Trout will be out until at least after the All-Star break. Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Trout is progressing well and that he took his...