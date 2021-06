Radio One’s Donnie Simpson Weekend Show will launch in Charlotte on June 27. The two-Hour Urban Adult Contemporary show will air on WOSF 105.3 RNB. “People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first Love, radio. Only Detroit and DC would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do on the radio,” said Simpson.