A Multitude of Memes to Break Up the Day
I'm writing this at 12:48. Somehow time is moving both quickly and slowly. Too many hours have passed to have accomplished as little as I have. And the sweet release of 6:00 feels like an eternity away. It's too early to take a lunch break because everyone saw me devour a breakfast burrito at 11:30 And I'm trying to quit smoking, so I definitely don't have that excuse anymore. Since escape clearly isn't happening, I opt to break up my day with some funny memes. A quick cure for the malaise, and not time-consuming enough to have any real impact on productivity. If this account of my daily torture feels relatable, you probably need memes as much as I do. So we're serving up some of that time-wasting humor right here for your convenience.cheezburger.com