A Multitude of Memes to Break Up the Day

No chat today because of a meeting. But please email your own question to [email protected] or fill out this form. I'm ready to read all of your problems. I have been with my boyfriend for two-ish years now, but this past year has been messy. I moved overseas in September 2020 for a graduate program, and we broke up twice while I was gone, once "for good." This was mostly due to the distance, but also because I had expressed often that I wasn't keen on marriage or kids. Keep in mind, I'm 23, so these parts of life are no where in my plan for at least six-plus years. When I came home earlier than expected because of COVID, I pretty much begged him to get back together and told him I'd reconsidered and wanted to marry him and have kids with him one day. He rejected me. About three months later, he reached out and we ended up getting back together, but this time, I was the hesitant one.