Https://stuartsoperahouse.org/events/art-opening-deep-in-ohio/. Join us for the art opening of Deep in Ohio, a show by Savannah Freeman of Moonville Print Shop. My work is inspired by the natural world and almost exclusively features plants and animals native to Southeast Ohio — where I live with my family. I am completely self-taught and printmaking started as a way for me to portray my love for the biodiversity of my area. I will never stop being amazed by the sheer number of plants native to this part of the world and I hope that my work can help others appreciate it and care for it too.