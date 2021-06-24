Impressive Omelet Robot Serves Humankind For Now
- Vote - This omelet-making robotic arm is just a feature of a hotel in Singapore for now, but just wait. When robots complete their understanding breakfast technology, their clockwork brains will be logically incapable of missing the most important meal of the day, making them more productive than ever at facilitating the demise of humankind. Just watch in a few years there will be billions of these robot arms making omelets out of people to use as batteries in their horrible pitch-black-sky techno-wizardry future hell-hole. It starts with some eggs and then 20 years later all of human existence will be over easy.cheezburger.com