Impressive Omelet Robot Serves Humankind For Now

These four hours really were just an appetizer, and I, for one, can’t wait to dive in all over again when Glitched releases fully. If I’m 100% honest, Glitched by En House Studios is a game that I normally might not pay much attention to. I like old-school RPGs as much as the next guy — more, probably — but the art style may be just a nudge too far on the basic side and the first-person turn-based combat a little too reminiscent of games that haven’t gone down too well with me in the past. But a game chosen for RPGamer’s Most Anticipated list, not just once but two straight years running, might be worth at least checking out, I said to myself. One considerably meaty four-hour demo later, courtesy of Steam Next Fest, and I can honestly say, contrary to my own popular belief, that Glitched is unlike anything I’ve played before, and I’m excited to see it in its completed form.