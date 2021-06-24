Cancel
Electronics

Impressive Omelet Robot Serves Humankind For Now

By MinWage
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - This omelet-making robotic arm is just a feature of a hotel in Singapore for now, but just wait. When robots complete their understanding breakfast technology, their clockwork brains will be logically incapable of missing the most important meal of the day, making them more productive than ever at facilitating the demise of humankind. Just watch in a few years there will be billions of these robot arms making omelets out of people to use as batteries in their horrible pitch-black-sky techno-wizardry future hell-hole. It starts with some eggs and then 20 years later all of human existence will be over easy.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

