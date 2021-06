Trae Young has arrived. After taking down the Knicks in just five games, the Atlanta Hawks led by Young take down the top seed in the East in a hotly contested Game 7. It seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers were just unable to play a full four quarters in the last few games of the series. Perhaps the legs gave out on them before Atlanta. Perhaps, Ice Trae was just too much for Joel Embiid and company to keep up with. It also didn’t help that Ben Simmons grew a phobia of the basket.