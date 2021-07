Yellow squash is one of my favorite vegetables and I love finding new ways to cook with it. This type of squash has a unique, fresh taste and yet somehow always seems to take on whatever other flavors are in a recipe really beautifully. Squash keeps well in the fridge, is easily to grow, and is just great to have on hand. As much as I love this veggie, I hadn’t really thought to put it in a casserole before. But, this full moon casserole is one delicious dish that I can see myself making time and again.