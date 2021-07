Conan O’Brien ends his decade-long run in late night on TBS, but he’ll be back—on HBO Max. Clarice, the struggling sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, ends its first season with no clear path to a second, while the sitcom United States of Al, also wrapping for the season, has already been renewed. NBC brings back its heartwarming crafts competition Making It, delightfully hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Change is afoot on a new season of The Good Fight on Paramount+, which also launches a new round of the campy RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.