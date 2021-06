A: One of the newer food fads for a parent having difficulty with their milk supply are what are called "lactation cookies". In most cases these cookies don't look or taste much different than a regular cookie. Lactation cookies are often made with oatmeal and have additional ingredients like flaxseed or herbs (fenugreek). There is little to no research to support the fact that these cookies work to increase milk supply. As you might imagine, it would be difficult to do this sort of research since there are a variety of different types of cookies and recipes. There is also not a lot of good research on the efficacy of the herbs that might be added to these cookies and what sort of effect they might have on the infant.