HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After hot weather this afternoon and this evening, we look to the north and west as showers and storms look to return for the midweek and beyond. A couple of showers or storms will be possible yet again this evening with storms bubbling up in the abundant heat and humidity. As we head through the evening and overnight, we’ll see showers and storms diminish as the sun goes down. It will be another hot and muggy night where we’re going to have to watch for some fog formation near daybreak, especially in any areas that managed to get in on the shower/storm action. Lows will remain muggy, in the low 70s.