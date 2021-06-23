Cancel
Review: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not what’s under the hood. The only thing that matters is who’s behind the wheel.”. The wisdom of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has fueled Fast & Furious for two decades (!!!), and while it reflects his views on the racecourse that is life, he might as well be talking about the franchise as a whole. As each film continues to outdo itself with one gravity-defying stunt after another, defying the odds to evolve from a simple west coast car racing movie to a globe-hopping international $1B blockbuster, what separates the top-end from the rest is the man behind the camera. Justin Lin, the director behind the franchise’s complete reimagining, is back for the fifth time after taking an eight-year hiatus. Lin’s return for F9: The Fast Saga is a much-needed shot of adrenaline and proof that nobody can steer these movies quite like he can.

