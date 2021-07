It all started because of their mutual love of horses! Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook met at a horse show in California in March 2016 and have been going strong ever since. The Big Bang Theory alum and the equestrian were first linked just months after Cuoco and her now ex-husband Ryan Sweeting split in September 2015 after nearly two years of marriage. After stepping out for their first red carpet in September 2016, Cuoco began gushing over the athlete and her hopes to spend forever with him.