Tyler Perry's Sistas Recap: Gary's Big Surprise Is What We All Thought It Was
The wedding dress was a big tip-off that there was more to Andi’s photo shoot than photos. But Andi kept on smiling and posing on Tyler Perry‘s Sistas Wednesday night on BET and she even convinced her best girlfriends to “model” too by putting on bridesmaids dresses. There was a male model standing in as the groom and then Gary showed up with a grand announcement. This was his big surprise: It wasn’t a photo shoot but an upgraded proposal and spontaneous wedding.tvline.com