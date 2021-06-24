Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Kim Cameron

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Cameron over Zoom video!

Kim Cameron and her collective international players Side FX is a high-energy, 2-time Top 20 Billboard chart-topping deep house sound with placements on Billboard Dance Club, Hot AC, AC, CMJ, AAA, DJ Times, FMQB music charts.

International SingerKim Cameron, who performed twice for the NFL (Giants, Redskins) to over 75,000, performed for the National League (Marlins Baseball), toured across the U.S., Caribbean & across Europe and China. She was also asked to perform at the Xiamen Music Festival in China, receiving an International Exchange Award being the only female asked to perform.

Award winning Songwriter

Awarded Best Female Emerging Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Live Performance,Semi-Finalists Song of the Year, Winner Accolade Global Film Competition, Best Dance Song, Winner of American Songwriting award & numberous music video awards, just to name a few. You can hear her in stores across the globe and on radio and TV (Bravo, CMTV, Fox Sports, MTV, Discovery, MUN2).

Filmmaker

Kim was an award winner for her musical ‘Her Story‘ by the New York Screenplay, as well as, the Amsterdam Film Festival. She is also the Screenwriter, Director, and Producer for a full-length animated feature film ‘Seaper Powers’ which has earned over 28 awards for Best Soundtrack, Best Screenplay, Best Female Director, Best Trailer, and Best Animated Feature.

Writer

Kim began her Broadcast Journalism major as a radio personality for an FM station, and then moved over to writing for the National Examiner and the Smithsonian. She is the author of a children’s book series called Seaper Powers, which has won several literary awards.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #KimCameron #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!