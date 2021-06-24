Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Kim Cameron

By Bringin' It Backwards
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdsEx_0addzO3q00

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Cameron over Zoom video!

Kim Cameron and her collective international players Side FX is a high-energy, 2-time Top 20 Billboard chart-topping deep house sound with placements on Billboard Dance Club, Hot AC, AC, CMJ, AAA, DJ Times, FMQB music charts.

International SingerKim Cameron, who performed twice for the NFL (Giants, Redskins) to over 75,000, performed for the National League (Marlins Baseball), toured across the U.S., Caribbean & across Europe and China. She was also asked to perform at the Xiamen Music Festival in China, receiving an International Exchange Award being the only female asked to perform.

Award winning Songwriter

Awarded Best Female Emerging Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Live Performance,Semi-Finalists Song of the Year, Winner Accolade Global Film Competition, Best Dance Song, Winner of American Songwriting award & numberous music video awards, just to name a few. You can hear her in stores across the globe and on radio and TV (Bravo, CMTV, Fox Sports, MTV, Discovery, MUN2).

Filmmaker

Kim was an award winner for her musical ‘Her Story‘ by the New York Screenplay, as well as, the Amsterdam Film Festival. She is also the Screenwriter, Director, and Producer for a full-length animated feature film ‘Seaper Powers’ which has earned over 28 awards for Best Soundtrack, Best Screenplay, Best Female Director, Best Trailer, and Best Animated Feature.

Writer

Kim began her Broadcast Journalism major as a radio personality for an FM station, and then moved over to writing for the National Examiner and the Smithsonian. She is the author of a children’s book series called Seaper Powers, which has won several literary awards.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #KimCameron #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

69
Followers
203
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Festival#Bravo#Side Fx#Billboard Dance Club#Ac#Cmj#Aaa#Dj Times#Fmqb#Giants#Redskins#The National League#Marlins Baseball#Caribbean#Best Live Performance#Cmtv#Fox Sports#The New York Screenplay#Best Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Country
China
Related
Celebritiesverywellfamily.com

Cameron Name Meaning

Cameron is a name of Scottish origin. In Scotland, the name was adopted as a first name after being used as a surname for decades. It’s thought to have come from the Gaelic word “cam sron” which means “crooked nose” or “cam abhainn” which means “crooked river.” A Scottish person with the name Cameron might trace their roots back to Cameron, an area in Lennox, an area in Fife, or an area near Edinburgh. Even though Cameron is a unisex name it has predominantly been used for boys.
Worldpatriotunitednews.com

Princess Diana Bombshell Revealed

Its been nearly 24 years since her death, both of her sons are grown and married, she has grandchildren that she never met. Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a suspicious car-accident on August 31st 1997. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge celebrated their ten-year anniversary just days ago, mere weeks after the passing of Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh we take a look back at a Princess who seemd to know: she would never be Queen.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tyrus: Why does Gwen Berry want to compete in the Olympics if she hates her country so much

"The Big Sunday Show" panel discusses Olympic trials athlete Gwen Berry turning her back on the American flag while the National Anthem played. TYRUS MURDOCH: No, I don't, and quite honestly I don't care when the national anthem was played. It doesn't matter, 5:20, 4:15 it doesn't really matter. I'm going to give you names here. We've had some issues in this country especially as a black man when I go to Tommy Smith, John Carlos, Jessie Owens who they had issues, they fought, they wanted dignity, but they also wanted a seat at the table. They wanted to show how much they loved their country, how much they belong, and human rights issues and they fought for it. This isn't it. Even if we are taking a knee on the baseball game, I have no problem with a professional athlete being a citizen, taking a respectful knee during the flag if that's what you choose to do while still honoring the flag, I have no issue. She turned her back on the flag. She was upset they had the gall to – what song would you think they are going to play at the Olympics? This very simply, why are you even competing in the Olympics if you hate the flag and the country so much? If it's such a horrible place, why are you doing it?
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.