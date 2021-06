The Supreme Court has sided in favour of California agriculture businesses in their challenge to stop unions from accessing private property without compensation in order to organise workers, in a move that could have wider implications for unions.The justices ruled six to three, meaning California will have to modify or abandon the regulation, which permitted groups access to businesses for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year.“The access regulation amounts to simple appropriation of private property,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the decision.Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas...