Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...

