Ought to Hong Kong and Singapore relent from tight Covid-19 guidelines to retain international expertise?. When software program entrepreneur Tom Coyne moved to Malta from Hong Kong along with his household final summer time, he imagined he’d be taking a short lived break from pandemic life within the metropolis. However after spending practically a yr within the small European nation along with his spouse and three kids, the 47-year-old Irishman is nearly sure he is not going to return.Earlier than Covid-19, Coyne – who requested for his actual identify not for use attributable to privateness issues – would usually make a number of worldwide journeys for enterprise every week…