Treat yourself to an at-home spa day with this IPL laser hair remover

After being cooped up and socially distanced for a crazy-making year and a half, I'm all about the pool parties and cookouts this summer. While I may need to re-learn how to have a face-to-face conversation with an actual human after months of Zoom calls and Facetime, one thing I'm not sweating is razor burn. I'm a certified laser technician, and I can tell you that laser hair removal is the gift that keeps on giving (or doesn't, rather). Unlike waxing or shaving, the goal of laser hair removal is more permanent. After your sessions or package are through (more on that below), you should only have to return for touch-ups, and far less frequently than with other hair removal techniques.