Britney Spears tells judge: ‘I want my life back

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008. The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence. Spears’ condemned her father and others who have overseen the legal arrangement that she said is abusive and has made her feel like a slave. She said she has been prevented from getting married or having another child, and has been forced to take powerful medications against her will. The judge made no immediate ruling.

