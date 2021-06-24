Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

ANAHEIM -- There’s being hot at the plate, and then there’s what two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been doing offensively the last week. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Colorado on July 12, has been otherworldly of late. He connected on his sixth homer over his last six games off Tigers right-hander Casey Mize in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 loss in 10 innings at Angel Stadium on Sunday. It gave him 23 on the year and moved him into a tie for the Major League lead with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The only game during his current tear in which he didn’t go deep came on Thursday, when he limited Detroit to one run over six innings in a win on the mound and went 0-for-1 with two walks at the plate.