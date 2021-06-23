Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

When the world first began opening up this winter, with folks slowly and blearily and haltingly emerging from the lockdown horrors of COVID-19, Chris Pratt found himself in Australia. There he was, smack in the middle of the Marvel version of a fantasy summer camp for superhero parents, filming Thor: Love and Thunder and reprising his career-making turn as Guardians of the Galaxy leader Peter Quill/Star-Lord. He did his MCU thing with Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, and the other Chris: Hemsworth, the god of thunder himself. And Pratt found himself not just star-struck, but utterly smitten. “You kind of fall in love with him,” says Pratt.