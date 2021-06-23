Get this Apple Watch alternative for less than a quarter of the price

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don’t need us to tell you that the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are among the most highly coveted earbuds on the market. With an outstanding 4.8-star rating from more than 207,000 Amazon shoppers and a seal of approval from Reviewed editors alike, we've dubbed these buds one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds money can buy. Their stellar sound quality, noise-canceling abilities and comfy fit don't exactly come cheap, however—they typically retail for just under $200. Currently, though, you can get them for a cool $189.99—if you act fast.