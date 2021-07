What would Friends be without neurotic, turkey-wearing chef Monica Geller?. It's tough for fans to imagine the hit NBC sitcom, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, without any of the six main characters — especially the woman whose apartment was the center of the action. Actress Courteney Cox played her hilariously in a way that made her not just tolerable but also amusing, relatable even at times. It was hard not to want to hug her through the screen when she was the butt of jokes about having once been overweight.