Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

riskmethods Supply Risk Network enables enterprises to control their risk exposure

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiskmethods released riskmethods Supply Risk Network, its new hub that enables enterprises and their supply network partners to collaboratively manage supply risk. riskmethods Supply Risk Network includes riskmethods Sub-tier Visibility, a new and innovative approach to multi-tier transparency that empowers organizations and their supply partners to minimize disruptions, increase resilience, and protect brand reputation.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Network#Risk Mitigation#Visibility#Ebitda#Mckinsey#Collaboration#Swiss#Clariant Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

IBM, Telefónica Tech Tap Blockchain To Bolster Supply Chains

Telefónica Tech, a unit of the Spanish telecommunications company Telefónica, and IBM have unveiled novel hybrid cloud products that will tap into blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology and will help power “enterprise digital transformation,” according to a Monday (June 28) announcement. For example, the two companies have developed a...
Industryworldoil.com

Schlumberger and IBM announce hybrid cloud enterprise data management solution for the energy sector

LONDON and ARMONK, N.Y. — Schlumberger and IBM announced the industry’s first commercial hybrid cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform. The hybrid cloud offering is designed to expand access to customers globally—including those in locations where data residency requirements and local regulations may affect the use of global public cloud—and is engineered to reduce time for analysis and accelerate decision-making, with all workflow data available in one place.
Technologyaithority.com

MYCOM OSI Unveils Proof of Concept of Telco Lake Enabled AIOps for Intelligent Assurance of 5G Networks

MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced that it will be showcasing how Telco Lake can enable AIOps driven use cases for Intelligent Assurance of 5G Networks at Mobile World Congress 2021. The Proof of Concept integrates MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud Service (ACS) with a Telco Lake capability, which is specifically designed and architected for networks that require smart data processing and intelligent automation for 5G network management using AIOps.
Technologyiotforall.com

Solving Permanent Roaming Risks with Network Localization

Operators and regulators in major countries worldwide – including Brazil, Canada, China, India, Australia, and the United States – have grown increasingly hostile towards permanent roaming over the last few years. This poses a major challenge for IoT device operators that have relied on single Mobile Network Operator (MNO) or Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreements to connect devices on non-home networks.
Technologyaithority.com

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G For Enterprise Branch Specialization

SimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
Economysupplychaindive.com

4 reasons why disconnected teams are the biggest risk to supply chains

With widespread supply chain disruption causing turmoil across the country, supply chain professionals need to become more resilient in the face of change to come. But to build this resilience, teams need to be able to build more visibility into your supply chain. With this visibility, teams will have the ability to gain greater access to their data, and work better with suppliers, vendors, and stakeholders across the business.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

USB threats could critically impact business operations

According to a report released by Honeywell, USB threats that can severely impact business operations increased significantly during a disruptive year when the usage of removable media and network connectivity also grew. Data from the report indicates that 37% of threats were specifically designed to utilize removable media, which almost...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a big data solution for my business?

Since big data consists of structured and unstructured data which is constantly growing in size, common software doesn’t have the ability to process and manage it. That’s why choosing the right big data solution is essential to make a data-driven organization function safely and thrive. To select a suitable big...
Trafficbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Railway Networks Cables Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Railway Networks Cables Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Railway Networks Cables market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Railway Networks Cables market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Adaptive Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Rapid7

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Adaptive Security Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adaptive Security market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adaptive Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Rethinking Supply Chain Risk Scoring in a Post-COVID-19 World

For many companies that require consistent supply of technology products and components, and even in spite of occasional black swan events over the past decade, supply chain risk management has not always been a high priority. The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has changed all that -- at least for the foreseeable future -- as raw material shortages and stock-outs combined with component obsolescence continue to threaten the economic health and survival of businesses around the world.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Microwave Power Supply Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Microwave Power Supply Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Microwave Power Supply market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Microwave Power Supply market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Are Immune to Supply Chain Risks

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted numerous lives and economies around the world over the past year, including supply chains for various businesses and services. Many companies are having a hard time getting the materials they need to make their products and fulfill customer demand. Others that are getting sufficient material to continue to produce are doing so only because they planned well or paid a premium to ensure they got what was needed.
U.S. PoliticsAviation Week

IATA: Government Policies Risk Jeopardizing Network Recovery

Almost 1,800 routes across the Americas have been lost during the pandemic and connectivity in the region will continue to suffer unless governments put a roadmap in place toward ending travel restrictions, IATA has warned. Speaking at Routes Americas 2021 on June 23, IATA regional VP for the... Subscription Required.
Economydefensenews.com

It’s more than chips: Other risks exist in defense electronics supply chain

While the shortage of semiconductors has garnered intense attention lately, other risks and potential disruptions are lurking in the U.S. defense electronics supply chain. These include a dangerous reliance on foreign sources for key raw materials and components; a growing gap between the U.S. and other nations when it comes to manufacturing capabilities; and a chronic shortage of skilled workers.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Hydroponic System and Supplies Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Hydroponic System and Supplies Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Hydroponic System and Supplies market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Hydroponic System and Supplies market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
IndustryLogistics Management

Intelligence, trends and associated supply chain risks

This in-depth, 53-page forecast of global supply chain risks covers trends in cargo theft, migration drug smuggling, man-made disruption, food fraud and other key concerns. This in-depth, 53-page forecast of global supply chain risks covers trends in cargo theft, migration drug smuggling, man-made disruption, food fraud and other key concerns.
Economybiosimilardevelopment.com

Data Integrity In Supply Chain Risk Management During Zero Trust

Our lives have changed so very much because of the global pandemic. Many have personally and professionally suffered, and many economies and businesses are forever changed. We also have been and continue to be impacted by supply chain constraints from both direct and indirect consequences of the global pandemic. Regardless of industry segment or stage of product life cycle, this phenomenon has required us to reconsider our approaches to supply chain risk management and to develop new and creative risk management strategies and tactics in response.
Softwarednyuz.com

How AI complicates enterprise risk management

Despite the gains artificial intelligence has already brought to the enterprise, there is still much hand-wringing over its potential for unintended consequences. While the headlines tend to focus on AI running amok and destroying all mankind, the practical reality is that current generations of AI are more likely to wreak havoc on business processes — and profits — if not managed properly.