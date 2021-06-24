Cancel
MariaDB Community Server 10.6 extends JSON and Oracle compatibility

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariaDB announced the general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.6, a major new release that brings significant advancements to the open source MariaDB community. MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds important features for developers with JSON table functionality, frees users from expensive proprietary ties with expanded PL/SQL compatibility and adds powerful insurance for bad database days with atomic DDL that supports MariaDB’s multiple storage engine architecture.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
