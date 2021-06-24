Cancel
Software

Red Hat Process Automation helps orgs automate complex business decisions and procedures

Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hat announced new end-to-end Kubernetes-native decision management capabilities as part of the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation. Based on the open source Kogito project, the new capabilities enable individual business decisions to be created and deployed as containerized microservices that are managed by Kubernetes alongside other containers in the application environment, reducing redundancy and the footprint of traditional decision management systems when deploying in cloud-native environments like Red Hat OpenShift.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
Jobsweworkremotely.com

QA Automation Analyst

We are looking to hire a QA automation analyst to administer testing on our highly successful SaaS product. You will work closely with our engineers to develop extensive automated test systems. You will need to understand customer usage to create scalable plans and automated tests. As a small team, we require a self-starter who can handle managing much of this process on their own.
TechnologyInfoworld

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform: Breadth of Integrations

RedHat® Ansible® Automation Platform is the foundation for building and operating automation services at scale, providing enterprises a composable, collaborative, and trusted execution environment. It meets customers where they are in their automation journey, bringing them a flexible automation platform to facilitate success from multiple points in their IT infrastructure.
Marketsgmiresearch.com

Business Process Automation Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Outlook, Statistics, Market Scope, Revenue, Research, Trends Analysis & Global Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2028

Business Process Automation Market Share, Size, By Type (SCADA, Programmable Logic Controller, Distributed Control System, Safety Automation Advanced Process Control, Human Machine Interface and Others), By Function (Human Resource, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain, and Customer Service Support), By End-User (Manufacturing, BFSI and IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2028.
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards Automated Attack Simulations of BPMN-based Processes

Process digitization and integration is an increasing need for enterprises, while cyber-attacks denote a growing threat. Using the Business Process Management Notation (BPMN) is common to handle the digital and integration focus within and across organizations. In other parts of the same companies, threat modeling and attack graphs are used for analyzing the security posture and resilience.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Cord raises $4.5M to automate computer vision annotation processes

Cord, a startup automating annotation processes for computer vision, today announced that it raised $4.5 million in a seed round led by CRV. CEO Eric Landau says that the capital will be put toward expanding Cord’s customer base and platform as the company looks to hire additional employees. Training AI...
Technologydevops.com

There’s No Innovation Without Automation

Companies of all sizes and across virtually every industry today have ready access to hyperscale compute, storage and myriad other technologies — without needing the significant budget or technical expertise of a hyperscale cloud provider like AWS. This is a boon for innovation. Cloud opened the door to cost optimizations,...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Building a Test Automation Strategy

Test automation can seem daunting as there are many different areas to focus on. Finding the right starting point can be challenging at first. In this blog series, we share our experiences in starting your own test automation effort. This is the first article of a blog series which consists...
Electronicstodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

Automated 3D scanning

GOM’s ScanCobot mobile automated 3D scanning system integrates its ATOS Q and ATOS Core blue light 3D scanners. The systems and intelligent software allow users to create efficient automation routines for precise, accurate, and repeatable measurement results without robotics programming knowledge. Non-contact blue light technology collects millions of accurate 3D...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Marketing automation — Customer segmentation

Do you know your customers? Customer analytics is becoming critical. These insights power businesses’ sales, marketing, and product development efforts and studies show that companies that use customer analytics are more profitable. Customers have access to information anywhere, anytime including where to shop, what to buy, how much to pay,...
Softwarebaltimorenews.net

What is Automated Freight

The need for automated freight has been on the rise since the worldwide spread of covid-19. As the days go by, people are starting to wonder what is automated freight and how will it be applied in the new world. Now, if you are interested in automated freight, then this...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Wishpond Launches Appointments Product Enabling Businesses to Offer Automated Scheduling

Wishpond Appointments allows merchants to provide online booking and scheduling services. from their own website, using Wishpond's award-winning digital marketing platform. VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021/CNW/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Wishpond Appointments, enabling businesses to offer automated scheduling to their clients. The new product represents the first feature integration of EverGenius software into Wishpond's platform which comes from the Company's acquisition of Invigo Media. Wishpond Appointments enables merchants to provide their customers with online booking, all integrated and managed within their existing Wishpond digital marketing platform. In addition to improving relationship management, Wishpond Appointments improves lead generation enabling customers to more easily drive the growth of their business.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Forrester: The new automation fabric is where digital business happens

A new report describes how a collection of automation technologies including RPA, low-code tools, chatbots and machine learning, are converging atop the application layer. Automation is changing the paradigm that development was limited to app development and delivery professionals with specialized skills, a new report from Forrester finds. Today, with low-code tools and robotic process automation builders, "business users and non-coders can now build bespoke workflows and customized functionality," according to the Automation is the New Fabric for Digital Business report.
Technologyscmr.com

The Essential Guide to Automation in Manufacturing

The pressure is on manufacturers to create high-quality, customizable products at speed, while keeping costs down and scaling operations according to demand. Those who have risen to the challenge with intelligent automation technology are already reaping the benefits, but those who are slow to respond are feeling the pressure. Don’t...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Automation and global find

In the Palo Alto GUI you have the option of global find on an object and get a list of all references where said object is used. I would like to automate removal of object and references when a server get decommissioned, and thought of this function. Using panorama and...
EconomyHousing Wire

How to Improve Mortgage Processing with Document Automation

To automate your mortgage process, using the best possible document classification technology—better known in the mortgage industry as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) —leads to significant improvements. If loan file processing were a human body, document classification would be the eyes and the brain. Eyes to read, and a brain to learn and to process the information.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Microsoft introduces Process Advisor for Robotic Process Automation

The new Process Advisor feature was announced at Build 2021 last month and is now available. This feature helps end-users better determine which tasks are the best-suited for automation. Recommendations received from the Process Advisor are automatically generated in the analysis phase. Process Advisor is a subscription based service, which...