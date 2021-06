Designing and implementing an automation test strategy can be overwhelming. There are multiple points to consider and if you’ve ever researched the topic online, you know there are many different points of view to think about. How you develop and implement an automation strategy should be unique to your organization’s needs and abilities. In this multi-part blog series, I will provide some in-depth thoughts about how I’ve designed and implemented test strategies, things I’ve learned, and other industry gurus’ thoughts on the topic. At the end of these installments, you’ll feel comfortable enough to design your own automation testing strategy and determine what to automate! 👨‍💻