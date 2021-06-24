Cancel
3,000-Year-Old Bones Reveal The Oldest Shark Encounter Victim Ever Discovered

By Michelle Starr
The risk of death from an encounter with a shark may be grossly exaggerated in popular culture, but that's likely small consolation to a man who lived and died 3,000 years ago. His remains now represent the oldest known shark victim ever found. According to an analysis of his bones, the man had a particularly nasty meeting with one of the marine predators, in the Seto Inland Sea of the Japanese archipelago. Nearly 800 wounds scored his skeleton, none of which showed any signs of healing - suggesting, strongly, that the encounter was a fatal one. The bones, recovered from the Tsukumo...

