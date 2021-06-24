Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.

The hard-throwing Woodruff continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this season, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89.

