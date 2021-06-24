Beaumont police identify woman killed in crash on Avenue A
Update below from Beaumont PD 11:03 p.m. June 23, 2021:. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Avenue A in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the vehicle was on fire and the flames had to be extinguished by Beaumont Fire Rescue. The driver and only occupant of the red Dodge Journey, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the Journey was northbound in the 4600 block of Avenue A, left the roadway and struck a large oak tree.kfdm.com