Trump Investigation Reports 881 Secret Service Agents Contracted COVID

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
New Donald Trump Investigation Report

According to newly made public records, the US Secret Service had 881 employees who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Between March 1, 2020, and March 9, 2021, 881 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to records from the Secret Service. 

Justine Whelan, Secret Service spokesperson, noted that more than 25,000 COVID tests have been administered.

A majority (477) of those infected worked for the special agent division, whose job it is to protect the president, vice president, their families, as well as other government officials.

There has been a claim that the Trump administration's actions increased the risk of exposure to Secret Service workers.

Trump took his presidential vehicle for a drive while Secret Service agents protected him after he contracted COVID-19. 

While gatherings are restricted, Trump held a number of large rallies and events, such as the Supreme Court nomination announcement for Amy Coney Barrett. This gathering has long been noted as a "Super-Spreader" event.

What remains to be determined is if any of those infected died. Also, will attorneys for those infected sue Trump for the risky exposure under workplace safety policies

How do you feel? What do you think?

