County Executive Meyer's statement on Pres. Biden's nom of Gov. Markell to OECD post
NEW CASTLE – "I applaud President Biden's nomination of Gov. Jack Markell to the position of U.S. Ambassador to OECD," said County Executive Meyer. "While serving under Gov. Markell as economic advisor, I learned invaluable lessons about Delaware's place in the national and world economy. His experience as Governor, State Treasurer and business leader has uniquely positioned him to lead OECD in promoting American economic interests."nccde.org