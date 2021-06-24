Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Study by Brigham Young University examines motives, personalities of internet trolls

By Melanie Porter
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkN1a_0addwugh00

A study by researchers at Brigham Young University examined the motives and personality traits of internet "trolls," or people who intentionally try to engage others into antagonizing and disruptive conversation on social media platforms.

Researchers conducted a study with over 400 Reddit users and found that individuals are more likely to demonstrate trolling behaviors when they also show a "dark triad personality traits" including narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy - combined with "schadenfreude," which is a German word meaning to derive pleasure from another's misfortune.

“People who exhibit those traits known as the dark triad are more likely to demonstrate trolling behaviors if they derive enjoyment from passively observing others suffer,” said Dr. Pamela Brubaker, BYU public relations professor and co-author of the study in a release from BYU.

Read - Utah woman leads effort to save fireflies

Researchers say that online trolls often consider their actions to be enriching and a way for dialogue to take place. They often don't see potential hurtful impact of their words.

“They are more concerned with enhancing their own online experience rather than creating a positive online experience for people who do not receive the same type of enjoyment or pleasure from such provocative discussions,” said Brubaker in a release from BYU.

While it doesn't appear that trolling will disappear any time soon, BYU researchers say there's still hope for productive online conversations. They recommend going into online conversations with an open mind in order to understand different perspectives.

Read - LDS Missionary Training Center in Provo resumes in-person training

The study found no correlation between being outspoken online and trolling behavior, which suggests that civil online dialogue and discourse is achievable.

BYU communications professor Dr. Scott Church and co-author of the study says remembering the person you are communicating with is a real person is also helpful with online etiquette.

“It helps when we think of others online as humans, people with families and friends like you and me, people who feel deeply and sometimes suffer. When we forget their identities as actual people, seeing them instead as merely usernames or avatars, it becomes easier to engage in trolling," said Church in a release from BYU.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Trolls#Trolling#German#Byu#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
Related
Kidsgript.ie

Study: Irish children prefer internet to playing with friends

The government’s ‘Growing Up in Ireland’ study is based on 8,000 children who were nine years old in 2017/2018, with researchers tracking their circumstances since they were nine months old. A newly published study carried out by the ESRI and Trinity College Dublin has found children from disadvantaged homes are...
InternetPosted by
Forbes

New Research Suggests Most Social Media Trolls Have The Dark Triad Personality

New research at BYU has uncovered a startling truth about social media trolls. In fact, you could say they pulled back a rock and found more than some unpleasant fungus. The research involved a survey of 400 users on Reddit. The findings were published in a journal called Social Media and Society by professors Dr. Pamela Brubaker and Dr. Scott Church.
Mental HealthUpworthy

Screen time and social media may not be as bad for mental health as people think

Even a casual follower of the news over the last few years is likely to have encountered stories about research showing that digital technologies like social media and smartphones are harming young people's mental health. Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being released. These technologies have become ubiquitous, and young people's distress has continued to increase since then.
Behind Viral Videosarxiv.org

"It's Viral!" -- A study of the behaviors, practices, and motivations of TikTok Social Activists

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are used for social activism purposes, and TikTok is no different. We conducted 9 qualitative semi-structured interviews with social activists who recently posted their videos on TikTok to understand. This study presents an initial look into why TikTok is used by social activists, and what processes they use to carry out this work. The interviews revealed the following main patterns: (1) content creation practices are typical and expected, (2) motivation and inspiration for posting social activist content comes from a wide range of personal sources, (3) social activism has communities on TikTok that provides encouragement and discussion, (4) engagement and interaction with other activists and viewers is a crucial part of content creation as well as social activism, and (5) the main driving force behind picking TikTok over other platforms is the ability to spread messages much farther with less effort. These findings provide insight into the unique factors that TikTok brings for social activists and corroborates previous findings in understanding how social activists use social media for their purposes.
Relationship Advicenews4sanantonio.com

Study: Social Media good for relationships

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to data collected by CenturyLinkQuote, most people said social media is good for their relationships. The company surveyed 1000 American adults to see how social media affects their love lives, and 75% said it helps them relive memories with their partner. 54% said it makes...
Mental Healthcwlasvegas.com

Study finds link between sleep patterns and personality

WASHINGTON — According to a new study from researchers at the University of Warwick, there is a definite link between sleep patterns and personality, and a specific set of personality traits come together to fit the morning person type. Researchers from the University of Warwick with colleagues from the University...
Hikingsixtyandme.com

Being an Older Person a Young Person Wants to Be Around

I work a few days a week as a professional chef and, at 66, I am the same age as many of my young co-workers’ grandmothers. It’s challenging sometimes, but mostly it’s fun, invigorating and keeps me feeling and acting younger than I really am. One of the servers shared...
Educationresistthemainstream.org

Black Ivy League Professor: ‘Truly Anti-Racist’ Parents Must Pull Kids From School That Teaches CRT

John McWhorter, a black Columbia University linguistics professor, is urging parents who are “truly anti-racist” to pull their children out of a private school that has started to teach far-left critical race theory. McWhorter’s remarks about Dwight-Englewood School come in response to English teacher Dana Stangel-Plowe’s decision to resign from...
Collegesjoemiller.us

University Warns Students Not to Say These ‘Oppressive’ Words

The rule of thumb at this ultra-woke college is, don’t say “rule of thumb.”. Students and faculty at Brandeis University are being urged to stop using words and phrases like “picnic,” “trigger warning” and even “rule of thumb,” because of what a campus counseling service calls their links to violence and power to “reinforce systems of oppression.”
InternetPosted by
The Independent

The psychology behind ‘ghosting’: Is there a scientific reason flings fizzle after 90 days?

“Ghosting,” the phenomenon in which a love-interest completely stops responding, happens to the best of us.With the rise of dating apps over the past few years, it’s easier than ever just to cut someone off without giving a reason. But why does it happen?Intrigued, indy100 decided to delve into the topic further: could there really be a good reason to do something as rude as ghosting (or at the very least, a scientific one)? And is the phenomenon really quite so gendered? We queried the experts.“When we’re first dating someone new , they like us! We like them! It can...
KidsEurekAlert

Just enough information will motivate young children to learn, drive curiosity

Preschool children are sensitive to the gap between how much they know and how much there is to learn, according to a Rutgers University-New Brunswick study. The research, published in the journal Psychological Science, found preschool children are more likely to choose to gather more information about something if they know just enough about it to find it interesting, but not too much that it becomes boring.
Religionlibsyn.com

1443: Recovering Agency - Examining Mormon Mind Control Pt. 1 w/ Luna Lindsey Corbden

Recovering Agency - Examining Mormon Mind Control Pt. 1 (with Luna Lindsey Corbden) Luna Lindsey Corbden is the author of "Recovering Agency - Lifting the Veil of Mormon Mind Control." In this multi-part Mormon Stories Podcast series, Lindsey employs the tools of social psychology to identify ways in which the Mormon church uses various coercive techniques often associated with high demand religions (also referred to as cults). Throughout the series we will be asking, "In what ways does the Mormon church behave in ways similar to other high demand religions (or cults), and what can it do to become less cult-like?"
Internetnewbooksnetwork.com

Talking Digital Ethnography and Netnography

As our research subjects increasingly live their social lives on and through virtual platforms, how can ethnographers incorporate digital methods into our research? On this episode we speak with Dr. Marta-Marika Urbanik, Assistant Professor at the University of Alberta, who has written extensively about integrating social media ethnography into her research on Toronto street gangs, including a fascinating article in Qualitative Sociology with Robert A. Roks entitled “GangstaLife: Fusing Urban Ethnography with Netnography in Gang Studies”. Marta explains how she began engaging in digital ethnography after seeing the importance of social media to her participants’ lives and rivalries. She also talks about the choices digital ethnographers make between silently observing as if through a “One Way Mirror” or openly participating and sharing their own lives through the “Glass Window” approach. She describes some of the dilemmas and issues she faced by sharing her personal social media with participants. Finally, she discusses some of the ethical issues raised by digital ethnography, including the question of what constitutes informed consent.
ProtestsCNS News

Young Americans for Liberty to Protest Mandatory Vaccination at Universities

(CNS News) -- Hundreds of students at both Virginia Tech University and the University of Colorado-Boulder plan to protest campus-wide vaccine mandates on Monday, June 28, according to Young Americans for Liberty (YAL). “This arbitrary order is a blatant violation of the students’ rights to medical freedom,” Ian Escalante, YAL’s...
Public HealthFast Company

Neuroscience reveals how a year of social distancing broke our brains

With COVID-19 vaccines working and restrictions lifting across the country, it’s finally time for those now vaccinated who’ve been hunkered down at home to ditch the sweatpants and reemerge from their Netflix caves. But your brain may not be so eager to dive back into your former social life. Social...