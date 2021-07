(KUTV) - The Utah Grizzlies were one of the few teams in the ECHL to get in all of their hockey games over the course of a tumultuous 2020-21 season. They advanced their way into the Kelly Cup playoffs but were upended in the opening round by the Allen Americans. The season was number eight for Head Coach and General Manager Tim Branham, who admitted to Adam Mikulich on a recent edition of Talkin’ Sports that wasn’t something he expected heading in. Almost a decade later, Branham is the longest-tenured and winningest coach in franchise history with no end in sight! Watch the entire segment right here and be sure and visit utahgrizzlies.com for all the information that you need on Utah’s favorite hockey team!