Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics

Science Daily
 13 days ago

A new study from archaeologists at University of Sydney and Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, has provided important new evidence to answer the question "Who exactly were the Anglo-Saxons?" New findings based on studying skeletal remains clearly indicates the Anglo-Saxons were a melting pot of people from both migrant and...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Genetics#Anglo Saxons#Simon Fraser University#Anglo Saxons#The University Of Sydney#Plos One#Continental European#The Middle Anglo Saxon#Romano Celts#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Wildlifegeneticliteracyproject.org

Homo sapiens reevaluated: Why the definition of ‘modern human’ is undergoing a revamp

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. One definition of a species is: “Groups of interbreeding natural populations that are reproductively isolated from other such groups,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica. However, that definition may not...
ScienceCourthouse News Service

Human Skulls Reveal New Clues About Early Anglo-Saxon Ancestry

(CN) — The early ancestry of the peoples inhabiting Britain never has been quite settled. It’s known that large groups of Germanic tribes from continental Europe came over at some point between the fall of Rome and the rise of the English crown — but who, how many and how they got on with the locals has been a source of debate for as long as anyone can remember.
ScienceEurekAlert

Anglo-Saxon ancestry was 'mixed and mutable'

The ancestry of early Anglo-Saxons, a subject of some debate, included immigrants from continental Europe as well as people indigenous to Great Britain, according to a study published June 23, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Kimberly Plomp of Simon Fraser University, British Columbia and colleagues. Between the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Patricia Celan: “Language matters”

Language matters. When I speak to patients, I need to be careful about what I say. One poorly chosen word can trigger a person to the point that they mentally relive a traumatic incident in the past. Caution is needed, because careless mistakes can negatively impact whether I can continue to help people or if they have shut down.
ScienceNature.com

Being fluent in a second language can boost your research

Scientists who speak different languages can bring science to a whole new audience — and use it to their advantage, says Jamie Sugrue. Jamie Sugrue is a PhD student in viral immunology at Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland. You have full access to this article via your...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Minuscule Bone Changed The Way Scientists Percept Neanderthals

A small bone fragment that once belonged to a giant Ice Age deer changed the way scientists think of Neanderthals. It was discovered in the Einhornhöhle cave, located in northern Germany. The decorated deer phalanx (also known as the toe bone) is engraved with a geometric pattern. Scientists dated the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Neanderthal artists? Our ancestors decorated bones over 50,000 years ago

Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
WildlifeEurekAlert

New fossil sheds light on the evolution of how dinosaurs breathed

An international team of scientists has used high-powered X-rays at the European Synchrotron, the ESRF, to show how an extinct South African 200-million-year-old dinosaur, Heterodontosaurus tucki, breathed. The study is published in eLife on 6 July 2021. In 2016, scientists from the Evolutionary Studies Institute at the University of the...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover bones carved by Neanderthal artists

One of the primitive ancient relatives to humans was the Neanderthal. Scientists have long known that Neanderthals were smart enough to fashion effective tools and weapons. Researchers have now found Neanderthals were also able to create ornaments and art. Researchers from the University of Gottingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage analyzed new findings from Unicorn Cave in the Harz Mountains.
SciencePosted by
AFP

Ancient bone carving could change the way we think about Neanderthals

The design may be simple, but a chevron pattern etched onto a deer bone more than 50,000 years ago suggests that Neanderthals had their own artistic tradition before modern humans arrived on the scene, researchers said Monday. The engraving, discovered at a German cave where Neanderthals lived tens of thousands of years ago, has no obvious utility according to researchers who say the artifact sheds new light on the ill-fated species' capacity for creativity. The vast majority of Stone-Age artworks discovered in Europe are attributed to Homo sapiens and experts have long suggested that Neanderthals, among our closest relatives, only began creating symbolic objects after mixing with them. But using radiocarbon dating, archaeologists determined the recently-unearthed artifact to be at least 51,000 years old -- pre-dating the arrival of Homo sapiens in central Europe by some 10,000 years, according to the research published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
IphoneTidbits

The Language Thread

Continuing the discussion from iOS 14.6 breaks CarPlay:. P.S. I LOVE British Slang. Made my day when you posted that. My fave is “would you like a fag?”, meaning a cigarette. Still used?. A book from 1970 mentioned “right sod” and “sod off”. The Harry Potter books were more authentic...
SocietyPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

A Fourth of July salute to the Anglo Saxons

We Americans love to celebrate our diversity. We have Columbus Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Martin Luther King Day. Various ethnic groups have parades to honor their culture; and this is fine. But we often forget about the one group to whom we owe our freedom and prosperity – the Anglo Saxons.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
Visual ArtNature.com

Boning up on Neanderthal art

A decorated bone object adds to the mounting evidence that Neanderthals were capable of advanced behavioural complexity and could produce artistic representations. In evolutionary terms, ‘anatomically modern humans’ are members of our own species, Homo sapiens, who developed a ‘modern behaviour’ manifested in the accumulation of innovative and sophisticated material cultures. By contrast, evidence for technology and symbolic behaviour in Neanderthals (who lived between about 430,000 and 40,000 years ago1) has commonly been seen as limited or less developed. Writing in Nature Ecology & Evolution, Leder et al.2 present a decorated bone produced by Neanderthals who lived over 51,000 years ago in the Harz Mountains in what is now northern Germany. The presence of incisions artistically arranged in a chevron pattern on the bone of a giant deer, supports the symbolic meaning of this find and raises new questions about how complex Neanderthal behaviour might have been.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists reconstruct cave lighting systems used by early humans

Scientists have recreated the three common types of lighting systems – torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces – used by stone age humans to illuminate their caves — an advance which sheds light on how Paleolithic people might have traveled, lived, and created art in the depths of their caves.According to archaeologists, including MªÁngeles Medina Alcaide from the University of Cantabria in Spain, each of the different lighting systems had diverse features, and their use was a crucial resource for expanding the social and economic behaviour in prehistoric people hundreds of thousands of years ago.In the study, published in the journal...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy