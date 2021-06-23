Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Abnormal response to cellular stress is associated with Huntington's disease

Science Daily
 13 days ago

A new University of California, Irvine-led study finds that the persistence of a marker of chronic cellular stress, previously associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), also takes place in the brains of Huntington's disease (HD) patients. Chronic cellular stress results in the...

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Stress#Frontotemporal Dementia#University Of California#Csf#The Thompson Laboratory#Sg Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsGainesville.com

Factors that contribute to thyroid disease

Many people already know that iodine deficiency is one reason for insufficient thyroid hormone, but you may not realize that much more is at play when it comes to total thyroid gland health. There are a number of minerals that are essential for thyroid activation, for example, selenium and zinc. You don’t hear much about those two, however, a deficiency of either mineral will lead to poor activation of T4 to T3. Do you know what that means?
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Chronic stress linked to Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

In a new review study from Curtin University, researchers found that chronic psychosocial stress—which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis)—may contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. They reported how environmental and genetic factors can impact individuals’ HPA axis, and ultimately their risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Chronic Stress Could Be a Factor Behind Alzheimer's Disease, Scientists Say

Part of the problem in finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease is there's still so much about the disease that we don't fully understand – including exactly how and why it gets started in the brain. Now a new study suggests chronic stress might play an important role in the process. The research focuses on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis), a pathway that links two parts of the brain with glands located just above the kidneys. The HPA axis controls a variety of biological processes and helps manage our reaction to stress. In a review of previous studies, researchers explore how chronic stress is...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease

While Parkinson’s Awareness Month is officially recognized in April, learning more about the disease, its symptoms, treatment and more is something all can benefit from year round. The Mooresville Tribune conducted a question and answer time with board certified neurologist Dr. Andrew Gross to learn more about this disease. Gross...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Glial cells help mitigate neurological damage in Huntington's disease

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Sciencewnctimes.com

Unraveling the origin of Alzheimer's disease

Science Daily -- Researchers find new hints that could explain how the disease spreads in human brains. Researchers studying prions -- misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases -- have identified the surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. FULL STORY. Case Western Reserve University...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Turning down glial genes can help mitigate Huntington's disease pathogenesis

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Healthstudyfinds.org

Too much work stress could lead to Alzheimer’s disease, study warns

PERTH, Australia — If your job is always putting you in a bad mood, you’ll be doing your brain a favor if you take up a career that makes you happier. A new study concludes that having a stressful job may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers at Curtin University in...
CancerNews-Medical.net

New microscopy technique reveals the cellular make-up of Wilm's tumors

A new technique to look at tumors under the microscope has revealed the cellular make-up of Wilm's tumors, a childhood kidney cancer, in unprecedented detail. This new approach could help understand how tumors develop and grow, and fuel research into new treatments for children's cancers. Scientists at the Princess Máxima...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Cerebral Oxygen Metabolic Stress, Microstructural Injury, and Infarction in Adults With Sickle Cell Disease

Methods: Control and SCD participants underwent brain MRI to quantify cerebral blood flow (CBF), oxygen extraction fraction (OEF), mean diffusivity (MD), and fractional anisotropy (FA) within normal-appearing white matter (NAWM), and infarcts on FLAIR. Multivariable linear regression examined the patient- and voxel-based associations between hemodynamic and metabolic stress (defined as elevated CBF and OEF, respectively), white matter microstructure, and infarct location.
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Walk for Huntington's disease will take place at Kollen Park

HOLLAND — The Huntington's Disease Society of America will host a fundraiser walk in August. The West Michigan Team Hope Walk will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Kollen Park. While the walk is scheduled in-person, there will be a virtual option. “Whether our families are walking...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The plasma peptides of Alzheimer's disease

Clin Proteomics. 2021 Jun 28;18(1):17. doi: 10.1186/s12014-021-09320-2. BACKGROUND: A practical strategy to discover proteins specific to Alzheimer’s dementia (AD) may be to compare the plasma peptides and proteins from patients with dementia to normal controls and patients with neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis or other diseases. The aim was a proof of principle for a method to discover proteins and/or peptides of plasma that show greater observation frequency and/or precursor intensity in AD. The endogenous tryptic peptides of Alzheimer’s were compared to normals, multiple sclerosis, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, female normal, sepsis, ICU Control, heart attack, along with their institution-matched controls, and normal samples collected directly onto ice.
Healthajmc.com

Work Exposure to Paraquat Not Associated With Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease, Mortality

Occupational exposure to the herbicide paraquat was not found to be associated with a greater risk of Parkinson disease or increased risk of mortality related to other causes. Amid ongoing legal proceedings examining paraquat (PQ) exposure with risk of Parkinson disease (PD), a recent study published in the Journal of Occupational Medicine and Toxicology indicates that the herbicide has no association with increased risk of PD or death from any cause.
Healtharxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning based Disease Progression Model for Alzheimer's Disease

Krishnakant V. Saboo, Anirudh Choudhary, Yurui Cao, Gregory A. Worrell, David T. Jones, Ravishankar K. Iyer. We model Alzheimer's disease (AD) progression by combining differential equations (DEs) and reinforcement learning (RL) with domain knowledge. DEs provide relationships between some, but not all, factors relevant to AD. We assume that the missing relationships must satisfy general criteria about the working of the brain, for e.g., maximizing cognition while minimizing the cost of supporting cognition. This allows us to extract the missing relationships by using RL to optimize an objective (reward) function that captures the above criteria. We use our model consisting of DEs (as a simulator) and the trained RL agent to predict individualized 10-year AD progression using baseline (year 0) features on synthetic and real data. The model was comparable or better at predicting 10-year cognition trajectories than state-of-the-art learning-based models. Our interpretable model demonstrated, and provided insights into, "recovery/compensatory" processes that mitigate the effect of AD, even though those processes were not explicitly encoded in the model. Our framework combines DEs with RL for modelling AD progression and has broad applicability for understanding other neurological disorders.
Tulsa County, OKTulsa World

Team Hope Walk for Huntington's Disease set for July 31

The Oklahoma chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host its annual Team Hope Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at LaFortune Park, 5202 S. Hudson Ave. The event is the society’s largest grassroots fundraiser and supports efforts to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy