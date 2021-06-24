Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital -sources

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino died on Thursday after being hospitalised in Manila, two sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters. The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. Known popularly as Noynoy, he rode a wave of public support all the...

wiky.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philippine#Manila#Manila#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Philippines' Duterte Challenges Pacquiao to Expose Corruption

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Thailand reports new daily record of 53 coronavirus deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Wednesday 53 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,023 since the pandemic started last year. The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 4,786 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 259,301. (Writing by Kay Johnson;...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
Public Healthwibqam.com

Malaysia’s COVID-19 lockdown to be extended – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell...
Public Healthktwb.com

Health minister leads push for stricter curbs in COVID-ravaged Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s health minister is leading a push for stricter controls as coronavirus cases surge to unprecedented levels, according to sources familiar with government discussions. Coronavirus infections in Indonesia have tripled in the past month, overwhelming hospitals in the capital Jakarta and other centres on the heavily populated...
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Myanmar authorities to release 700 prisoners from Insein jail -prison chief

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military authorities will release around 700 prisoners from Yangon’s Insein jail on Wednesday, prison chief Zaw Zaw told Reuters. The prison chief declined to specify who would be released. More than 5,000 people have been detained since the military seized power on Feb. 1 from the elected...
Politicscarnegieendowment.org

How Duterte Strong-Armed Chinese Dam-Builders But Weakened Philippine Institutions

China has become a global power, but there is too little debate about how this has happened and what it means. Many argue that China exports its developmental model and imposes it on other countries. But Chinese players also extend their influence by working through local actors and institutions while adapting and assimilating local and traditional forms, norms, and practices.
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Indonesia approves jabs for children as virus surges

Indonesia will soon vaccinate children after its drug regulator authorized emergency use of the vaccine made by China’s Sinovac for people aged 12 to 17, President Joko Widodo said Monday. Indonesia is battling a surge in Covid-19 cases, with many hospitals across the main Java island unable to treat new...
Indiakfgo.com

Brazil to suspend Indian vaccine deal as graft allegations probed

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil will suspend a $324 million Indian vaccine contract that has mired President Jair Bolsonaro in accusations of irregularities, the health minister said on Tuesday, following the guidance of the federal comptroller, the CGU. The deal to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin...
World104.1 WIKY

Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional appoints ex-Maybank CFO Amirul Feisal to head fund

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said on Tuesday it has appointed Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir as managing director effective July 16. Amirul, the former chief financial officer of Malayan Banking, will take over from current managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan who will be “departing to...
Public Safetygeopoliticalmonitor.com

Papua Braced for Violence as Indonesia Vows to Crush Separatists

On 25 April, separatists in Papua shot dead Indonesia’s head of intelligence for the restive region. General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha was killed during a roadside ambush on his convoy in the remote Puncak regency, making him the most senior military official to be killed in the conflict over Indonesia’s easternmost territory. The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB)—which has battled for independence since Jakarta annexed the region in a flawed referendum in the late-1960s following the end of colonial rule by the Netherlands—claimed responsibility for the attack.
Politicswhtc.com

Brazil senator files criminal complaint against Bolsonaro over vaccine deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – An opposition senator filed a formal criminal complaint at the Supreme Court on Monday against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine deal that is under investigation for alleged irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing in the deal to buy vaccines...
WorldWNCY

China’s CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a...
Worldlowyinstitute.org

Hobbling Indonesia’s anti-corruption body

Ask any Indonesian about their country’s most pressing problem and more likely than not the answers you’ll get are “the economy” and “corruption”. This is with good reason. Indonesia ranks 102 of 179 on Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index, falling over four years from a previous ranking of 90, underscoring the problem with widespread graft. Corruption among judges, prosecutors and senior police officers has undermined the right to equal protection under the law. Rampant bribery in the business licensing process for the mining and plantation industries has enabled the seizure of land from indigenous communities, while also threatening action on climate change. Embezzlement of government funds earmarked for access to public services, including social safety nets during the pandemic, has particularly cost low-income and marginalised citizens.